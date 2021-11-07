The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TBBK traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 271,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,528. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

