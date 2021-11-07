The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Boosted by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,744 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 3.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $108,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

BNS stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

