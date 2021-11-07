The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce $59.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $241.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $306.33 million, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $313.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,120. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

