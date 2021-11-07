The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $224.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.99. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

