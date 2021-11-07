The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Chemours presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

NYSE:CC traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $32.56. 3,012,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 75.03%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other The Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of The Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

