The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

XONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 113,775.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XONE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 537,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,263. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $594.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.28.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. On average, research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

