The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $191.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WTS opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.08. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.43 and a 1 year high of $207.01.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

