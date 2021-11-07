The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€58.30” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.18. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

