The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $23.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 424,426 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 287,051 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

