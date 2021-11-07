The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Command Bank raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

