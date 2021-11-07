The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Buyback $250.00 million in Stock

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.44. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.