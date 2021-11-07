The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issues Earnings Results

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

The Joint stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 274,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $111.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Joint stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of The Joint worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

