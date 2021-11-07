The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.
NYT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 1,319,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
