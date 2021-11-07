The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

NYT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 1,319,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

