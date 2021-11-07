The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Shyft Group updated its FY21 guidance to $1.97-2.01 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 670,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,115. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Shyft Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

