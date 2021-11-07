The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $41.02 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,197. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

