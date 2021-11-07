Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.62 million, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

THR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thermon Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 11,286.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Thermon Group worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.