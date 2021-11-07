TheStreet Upgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.