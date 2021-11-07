Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.80.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 90,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,958,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.