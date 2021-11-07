Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$24.50 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.30. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.42 and a 1 year high of C$18.62.

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

