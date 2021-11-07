Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stake Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYG opened at $30.11 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

