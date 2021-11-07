Traders Buy Large Volume of Brandywine Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,230% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

