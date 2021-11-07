TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAct Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of TransAct Technologies worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TACT. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

