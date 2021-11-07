TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

