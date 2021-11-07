Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) PT Raised to $19.50

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

TRIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $17.25 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $458.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

