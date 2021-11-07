TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $571.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.