TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $138,412.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $138,412.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00253751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

