Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

NYSE:OVV opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.