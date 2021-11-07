Truist Securiti Weighs in on Insperity, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insperity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NSP opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,940. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

