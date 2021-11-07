Truist Securities Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $60.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

