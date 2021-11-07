Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.03.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

