Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

MTSI opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $76.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,421,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

