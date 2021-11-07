Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 68.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,528 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DYN opened at $15.02 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $770.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

