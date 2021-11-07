Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $599.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.