Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $506,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

