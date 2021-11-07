Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 198.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 864,073 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

