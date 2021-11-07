Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $517,000 Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $43,939,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZY. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

