Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBNXF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

