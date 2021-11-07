Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s (TRKNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TRKNY opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.