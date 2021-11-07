Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,518 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,264. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $310.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.34. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.