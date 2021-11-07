Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,142,925. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

