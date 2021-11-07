Tyme Technologies (TYME) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

TYME opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Carberry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,250 shares of company stock worth $401,106. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

