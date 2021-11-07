Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,475. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.