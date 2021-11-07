Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.
UBER has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.
Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
See Also: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.