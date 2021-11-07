Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

