UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,905 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,829.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

