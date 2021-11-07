UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $163.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $111.71 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

