UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,357 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $21,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $36,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.