UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of GDS worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GDS by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at about $7,636,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GDS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

