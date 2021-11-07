UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $22,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,453,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 891.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 135,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 112,042 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 244,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE HR opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

