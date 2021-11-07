UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NSA stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

