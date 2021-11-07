UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,840 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of NeoGenomics worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

